Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $209.75, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $209.75, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $223.45 and a 41.71% increase over the 52 week low of $148.02.

SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.56%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SYK as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
  • First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 12.43% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of SYK at 3.97%.

