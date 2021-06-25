Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Will Pay A US$0.63 Dividend In Three Days

Readers hoping to buy Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Stryker investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.63 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.52 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Stryker has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $261.39. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Stryker has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Stryker is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Stryker's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SYK Historic Dividend June 25th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Stryker's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Stryker has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Stryker an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Stryker doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

However if you're still interested in Stryker as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Stryker. For example - Stryker has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

