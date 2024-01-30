Stryker Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $0.56 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $3.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $5.82 billion from $5.20 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.98 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.27 -Revenue (Q4): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.