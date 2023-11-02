Stryker Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $816 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $944 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $4.91 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $692 Mln. vs. $816 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.43 -Revenue (Q3): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 to $10.45

