Stryker Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $466 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $590 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $725 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $3.59 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $725 Mln. vs. $643 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.91 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q3): $3.59 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.43 to $2.48 Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 to $8.25

