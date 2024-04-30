Stryker Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $788 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $592 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $962 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.24 billion from $4.78 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $788 Mln. vs. $592 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 to $12.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.