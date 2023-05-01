Stryker Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $592 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $820 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $4.78 billion from $4.28 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $592 Mln. vs. $323 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q1): $4.78 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.05 to $10.25

