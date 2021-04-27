Stryker Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $302 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $3.95 billion from $3.59 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $737 Mln. vs. $699 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q1): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year.

