Stryker Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $493 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.59 billion from $3.52 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $699 Mln. vs. $714 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q1): $3.59 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.

