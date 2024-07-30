Stryker Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $825 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $738 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1085 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $5.422 billion from $4.996 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $825 Mln. vs. $738 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.14 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.422 Bln vs. $4.996 Bln last year.

