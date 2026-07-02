Stryker Corp Q2 Earnings Preview: Will MedSurg And Neurotechnology Sustain Revenue Growth?

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corporation (SYK), a medical technology company, announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on July 30, 2026, followed by a webcast to discuss the results. Company Profile Stryker Corporation develops orthopedic implants, surgical equipment, neurotechnology, and medical devices for hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through its MedSurg & Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics businesses, including orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, neurovascular devices, hospital equipment, and the Mako SmartRobotics platform. First Quarter 2026 Results

In the first quarter of 2026, net sales increased 2.6% to $6.02 billion compared to $5.87 billion for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $3.21 billion and Orthopaedics net sales of $2.81 billion. Net earnings increased 13.9% to $0.74 billion, or $1.93 per share, from $0.65 billion, or $1.69 per share, for the previous year.

As of March 31, 2026, Stryker reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.88 billion.

2026 Guidance For full-year 2026, the company expects organic net sales growth of 8.0% to 9.5% and adjusted net earnings per diluted share in the range of $14.90 to $15.10. Second Quarter 2025 Results Looking back, in the second quarter of 2025, consolidated net sales increased 11.1% to $6.022 billion from $5.42 billion for the same quarter in 2024. MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales increased 17.3% to $3.77 billion from $3.21 billion last year, while orthopaedics net sales were $2.25 billion. The net earnings were $0.88 billion, or $2.29 per diluted share. The adjusted net earnings for the three-month period in 2025 increased 11.6% to $1.21 billion, or $3.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.08 billion, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the previous year. Stryker shares closed Wednesday at $313.39, down 0.46%.

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