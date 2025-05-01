Stryker Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $654 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $788 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1097 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $5.867 billion from $5.243 billion last year.

Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $654 Mln. vs. $788 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $5.867 Bln vs. $5.243 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.20 to $13.45

