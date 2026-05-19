Stryker Buys Amplitude Vascular Systems For Upto $835 Mln To Expand Vascular Treatment Business

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BioStar Capital announced that Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, has been acquired by Stryker Corporation (SYK) at a purchase price of up to $835 million.

Amplitude Vascular Systems, which developed a next-generation hydraulic intravascular lithotripsy platform to treat calcified peripheral arterial disease, made the exit before getting FDA approval.

Stryker stated that the acquisition marked an important step in growing its vascular treatment business. Also, it plans to expand the Pulse System, a new treatment option that may work better than current methods using electric balloons or lasers, to help more patients.

In the pre-market hours, SYK is trading at $313.76, up 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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