News & Insights

Markets
SYK

Stryker To Buy Vertos Medical To Boost Pain Management Portfolio

August 22, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corporation (SYK), a medical technology company, on Thursday announced a deal to buy Vertos Medical Inc., a privately held provider of a minimally invasive solution for treating chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker, said: "This acquisition strengthens our minimally invasive pain management portfolio with differentiated treatments and expands our reach across ambulatory surgery centers."

Lumbar spinal stenosis affects millions of people globally and is a major cause of pain and disability.

Vertos Medical's mild procedure provides a solution for pain relief and may improve mobility without the need for major surgery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.