Stryker Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SYK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $192.27, changing hands as high as $192.45 per share. Stryker Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYK's low point in its 52 week range is $124.54 per share, with $226.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.88. The SYK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

