$STRW Earnings Results: $STRW Reports Quarterly Earnings

$STRW ($STRW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.57 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $1.47. The company also reported revenue of $30,490,000, missing estimates of $30,778,908 by $-288,908.

$STRW Insider Trading Activity

$STRW insiders have traded $STRW stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. ALYESKA has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,075,120 .

. MOISHE GUBIN (CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 250,567 shares for an estimated $2,795,202 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL BLISKO has made 3 purchases buying 19,800 shares for an estimated $204,610 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACK LEVINE has made 2 purchases buying 6,073 shares for an estimated $60,193 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREG CURTIS FLAMION (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,972

$STRW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $STRW stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice.

