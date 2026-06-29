Struggling With Rising Retirement Expenses in 2026? Here's What to Do.

Key Points

Take a close look at your budget.

See if there are cheaper options for your recurring bills.

Make sure your portfolio is earning enough money.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There's a reason a good number of seniors end up unhappy in retirement. Not only might it be a struggle to fill your days with meaningful things to do, but the financial strain might get to you -- especially during periods when prices keep going up.

That's the trap many seniors are in today. Inflation has surged in the wake of the Iran conflict, and it's become difficult for a lot of people to manage their bills. If you're struggling with higher costs this year, here's what to do immediately.

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1. Rework your monthly budget

You might think you're living as frugally as possible because you dine out sparingly, maintain your home yourself rather than outsource the work, and drive an older vehicle. But that doesn't mean there aren't additional expenses you can cut.

Review your spending and see if there are small changes you can make to eke out savings. That could mean canceling a streaming service you rarely use or shopping at discount grocers where prices tend to be lower.

2. Look for ways to lower recurring costs

Some of your recurring bills may be non-negotiable. You can get rid of cable, but you can't get rid of your electric bill. But it pays to look at recurring costs and see if there are cheaper options.

For example, you need insurance on your home and car. But that doesn't mean you can't shop around for more competitive rates. If you've been with the same company for years, call and see if it can do better. If not, you may have outside options.

Similarly, you need to make sure your healthcare needs are being taken care of. But that doesn't mean your current Medicare plan is your best choice.

Start preparing for fall open enrollment by listing your current medications, dosages, and costs. Then, once open enrollment starts in October, take the time to review different plan choices.

3. Make sure your portfolio is working for you

When prices are up, it's important to have an investment portfolio that can generate income. If yours isn't doing the job, you may need to rethink some of your choices.

That could mean buying more dividend stocks or ETFs. Or it could mean shifting into bonds with higher yields. Growth investments are important, too, since you can use capital gains to generate income.

Rising expenses can be stressful and frustrating. But they don't have to derail your retirement. By reviewing your budget, lowering the cost of recurring bills, and investing strategically, you can set yourself up to better manage higher prices while protecting your retirement savings for the years ahead.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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