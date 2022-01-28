Struggling lender Amigo appoints Danny Malone as interim finance chief

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

British subprime lender Amigo Holdings Plc appointed Danny Malone as its interim chief financial officer on Friday, after the abrupt departure of finance chief Mike Corcoran earlier this week.

Amigo, which flagged potential insolvency on Monday, said Malone's appointment is for a four-month period from Feb. 7 to June.

