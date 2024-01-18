News & Insights

Struggling Hipgnosis Songs Fund calls for extraordinary shareholder meeting

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Struggling British music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L said on Thursday it had called for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote on a special resolution that could help the company draw potential bidders.

Investors wanted to address the 'call option' held by its investment adviser, which has created a "deterrent to potential bidders for the company's assets, thereby depressing the value of the company," said Chairman Robert Naylor, who joined the board in November after a shareholder revolt in October forced the fund to reorganise its business.

The new board proposes to amend the articles of the company to enshrine the payment of a fee of up to 20 million pounds ($25.37 million), a form of "cost protection" to any prospective offeror who may approach the board seeking to make an acquisition on terms recommended by the board, it said.

($1 = 0.7882 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
