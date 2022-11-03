Struggling gas importer Uniper unveils record 40 billion euro net loss

November 03, 2022 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper UN01.DE on Thursday disclosed a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss for the first nine months of the year, reflecting expected future losses as a result of Russia's move to stop supplies.

"Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said, adding an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised.

Uniper said the net loss factored in 10 billion euros of realised losses the company incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes on the spot market at much higher prices as well as 31 billion euros of future losses related to this.

