Struggling gas importer Uniper unveils record 40 billion euro net loss

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper UN01.DE on Thursday disclosed a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss for the first nine months of the year, reflecting expected future losses as a result of Russia's move to stop supplies.

"Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results," Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said, adding an agreed stabilisation package that will see Germany take over Uniper was currently being finalised.

($1 = 1.0187 euros)

