Struggling Cineworld says Q3 admissions weak, cash dwindles

Adds detail, background

Sept 30 (Reuters) - British cinema chain operator Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Friday admissions in the third quarter were below expectations and would remain below pre-pandemic levels in the next two years, after the company posted a smaller half-yearly loss.

The world's second-largest movie theatre operator behind AMC Entertainment AMC.Nfiled for U.S. bankruptcy earlier in September to restructure its debt and fix its finances amid low cinema attendance and a lack of blockbuster movies.

Cineworld had $131 million cash at the end of June, compared with $354 million at the end of December.

The company reported a loss before tax of $364.9 million for the six months to June, compared with $576.4 million a year earlier. Net debt stood at $8.81 billion including lease liabilities, compared with $8.9 billion at the end of December.

The release of big-budget movies like "Black Adam", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" could boost admissions in the fourth quarter, Cineworld said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.