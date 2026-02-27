Structure Therapeutics Stock Surges 200% This Past Year as One Fund Cuts Stake by $15.5 Million

Key Points

Casdin Capital sold 380,000 shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter for an estimated $15.52 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value actually increased by $38.18 million, reflecting both trading and market price movement as shares soared in the period.

Post-sale, th efund still held 1,175,000 shares worth $81.72 million.

Casdin Capital reduced its stake in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by 380,000 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $15.52 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, per a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

What else to know

This was a reduction in holdings; Structure Therapeutics accounted for 5.08% of Casdin’s 13F assets after the sale.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:WGS: $391.11 million (24.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $205.28 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:BLFS: $144.04 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:LAB: $113.64 million (7.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:RLAY: $110.01 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, GPCR shares were priced at $71.41, up 214.3% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500 by 180.87 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $71.41 Market Capitalization $4.11 billion Net Income (TTM) ($210.69 million) One-Year Price Change 214.30%

Company snapshot

Structure develops oral therapeutics targeting chronic diseases, with a lead candidate (GSBR-1290) focused on type-2 diabetes and obesity; additional pipeline assets address pulmonary and cardiovascular conditions.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through drug development and potential out-licensing or commercialization partnerships; revenue is not yet realized as products remain in clinical trials.

It targets patients with chronic metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases, primarily addressing unmet needs in the healthcare and biotechnology markets.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery to advance a pipeline led by GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, alongside candidates for pulmonary and cardiovascular indications.

With a focus on innovative, orally delivered small molecules, Structure Therapeutics aims to provide differentiated treatment options that address both efficacy and patient convenience, positioning itself competitively in the evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Biotech gains this sharp tend to invite discipline. And when any stock has surged more than 200% in a year, trimming can say more about portfolio construction than pipeline doubts.



Structure Therapeutics just delivered the kind of data growth investors crave. In December, its Phase 2 ACCESS programs showed placebo-adjusted weight loss of up to 15.3% at 36 weeks with higher doses of aleniglipron, with no plateau observed. A 44-week readout is expected in the first quarter, the firm said on Thursday, and Phase 3 initiation is planned for the second half of 2026. Meanwhile, the company ended 2025 with $1.4 billion in cash and investments, which management says should fund operations through the end of 2028.



Financially, this is still a clinical stage story. Full-year net loss totaled $141.2 million as research spending ramped to $225.3 million to advance the GLP 1 franchise, which is typical for a company preparing for late stage trials.



The remaining portfolio skews heavily toward biotech names, underscoring continued conviction in the sector. For long-term investors, the key question is durability. If oral GLP-1 therapies carve out a meaningful share in obesity, today’s valuation may hinge less on last year’s rally and more on upcoming Phase 3 execution.

