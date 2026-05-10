Structure Therapeutics Stock Is Up 47%, but One Fund Just Fully Exited a $2.6 Million Position

Key Points

ACT Capital Management sold 38,500 shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.63 million based on Q1 2026 average prices.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $2.68 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price movement.

The transaction represented 2.07% of reported 13F assets under management (AUM).

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On May 8, 2026, ACT Capital Management reported selling all 38,500 shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR), an estimated $2.63 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, ACT Capital Management fully exited its position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter. The fund sold all 38,500 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $2.63 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The net position change, which includes both trading and price effects, was a $2.68 million decrease. The fund now reports no shares in the company.

What else to know

ACT Capital Management fully exited its Structure Therapeutics stake during the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: KRYS: $15.62 million (12.3% of AUM) NYSE: CVX: $15.52 million (12.2% of AUM) NYSE: XOM: $11.88 million (9.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: CELC: $10.46 million (8.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: TGTX: $8.27 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, shares of Structure Therapeutics were priced at $39.15, up 47% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 17 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) $39.15 Market Capitalization $2.8 billion Net Income (TTM) ($141.2 million)

Company snapshot

Structure Therapeutics develops oral therapeutics for chronic diseases, including lead candidate GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, and additional candidates targeting pulmonary and cardiovascular conditions.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on proprietary small-molecule drug development, with revenue potential driven by future product approvals and commercialization.

It targets patients with chronic metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases, aiming to address unmet medical needs in large global markets.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral small-molecule therapeutics for chronic diseases with significant unmet needs. The company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug targets to advance candidates in metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular indications. Its strategy centers on innovation in oral drug design, aiming to provide differentiated therapies in competitive, high-growth markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Structure Therapeutics shares have climbed about 47% over the past year, and ACT Capital appears to have decided the easier money may already have been made, especially with biotech volatility still elevated across the GLP-1 space.



That said, the company’s underlying momentum remains hard to ignore. Just this week, Structure reported positive Phase 2 data for aleniglipron, its oral GLP-1 drug candidate, showing up to 16.3% placebo-adjusted weight loss at 44 weeks. Management said the efficacy potentially compares favorably with injectable GLP-1 therapies and remains on track to launch a Phase 3 program in the third quarter.



The balance sheet also gives the company room to execute. Structure ended the quarter with roughly $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which management says should fund operations through the end of 2028.



With all this in mind, this sale ultimately looks less like a loss of confidence in Structure Therapeutics and more like a disciplined exit after a massive run in obesity-drug names. Hiccups in data releases could challenge the stock, but it’s impossible to ignore the momentum in the obesity drug market.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool recommends TG Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.