Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 187% in One Year as Fund Trims $8 Million From Stake

Key Points

Rock Springs Capital Management sold 202,918 shares of GPCR in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $8.29 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Despite the sale, the quarter-end position value rose by $25.41 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The post-sale holding stood at 748,236 shares valued at $52.04 million.

On February 17, 2026, Rock Springs Capital Management LP disclosed it sold 202,918 shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR), an estimated $8.29 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 202,918 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was $8.29 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period holding 748,236 shares, valued at $52.04 million as of December 31, 2025. The net position change, which includes both share activity and market movement, totaled $25.41 million for the quarter.

What else to know

The reduction moves GPCR to 2.67% of Rock Springs’ $1.95 billion reportable U.S. equity AUM, outside the fund’s top five positions.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: LLY: $113.27 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: RVMD: $106.35 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: ARGX: $86.83 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: TVTX: $84.46 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: MDGL: $81.31 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Structure Therapeutics shares were priced at $70.07, up 187.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 175.73 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $70.07 Market capitalization $4.14 billion Net income (TTM) ($210.69 million) One-year price change 187.5%

Company snapshot

Structure Therapeutics develops oral therapeutics targeting chronic diseases, with a lead candidate (GSBR-1290) focused on type-2 diabetes and obesity, alongside pipeline assets for pulmonary and cardiovascular indications.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary drug candidates targeting G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs); it currently generates no product revenue.

It targets patients with chronic metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases, addressing high unmet medical needs in global healthcare markets.

Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral small-molecule therapeutics for chronic diseases. Its strategy centers on leveraging proprietary GPCR-targeting platforms to address significant gaps in current treatment options. The company's competitive edge lies in its focus on oral delivery and a differentiated pipeline targeting validated but challenging disease pathways.

What this transaction means for investors

Biotech stock runs like this can force portfolio decisions. When a clinical-stage name nearly triples the market’s return in a year, trimming becomes risk management, not necessarily a loss of conviction.



Structure Therapeutics finished the quarter with momentum. Shares have surged 187.5% over the past year, far outpacing the S&P 500. In December, the company initiated a Phase 1 study of ACCG-2671, an oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist for obesity, expanding its metabolic pipeline beyond its GLP-1 program. That milestone reinforced its positioning in the obesity market, even as it remains a clinical-stage company with no product revenue.



Rock Springs reduced its stake by 202,918 shares, an estimated $8.29 million trade, leaving 748,236 shares valued at $52.04 million. At 2.67% of a roughly $1.95 billion 13F portfolio, GPCR now sits outside the fund’s top five holdings, which skew toward larger, more diversified biotech names.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is discipline. Structure’s oral GPCR platform offers real optionality in obesity and metabolic disease. But after a 187% move, volatility cuts both ways.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Argenx Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

