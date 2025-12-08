Structure Therapeutics To Report Key Phase 2 Data For GLP-1 Agonist Aleniglipron In Obesity Today

(RTTNews) - Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) announced that it will present topline results from its pivotal ACCESS clinical program evaluating Aleniglipron for the treatment of obesity on December 8, 2025.

ACCESS is a phase 2 program, which includes two studies - ACCESS and ACCESS II.

ACCESS is a Phase 2b randomized placebo-controlled, 36-week study that enrolled approximately 220 adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, evaluating doses up to 120 mg of Aleniglipron with a four-week titration schedule. An Open Label Extension of the ACCESS study is ongoing.

ACCESS II is a Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled study that enrolled approximately 80 adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, evaluating higher doses of aleniglipron (180 mg and 240 mg) with a four-week titration schedule. Following the initial 36-week evaluation, patients continue in the study to 44 weeks, which allows for collection of an additional eight weeks of double-blinded safety, tolerability, and efficacy data.

Aleniglipron is a once-daily oral small molecule selective GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed to provide a more convenient alternative to injectable GLP-1 therapies for obesity and overweight.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with a cash balance of $799.0 million, expected to fund operations and clinical milestones through at least 2027.

GPCR closed Friday's trading session at $34.56, up 5.21%, and rose a further 2.17% to $35.31 in overnight trading. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $13.22 and $40.29.

