BioTech
GPCR

Structure Therapeutics To Report Key Phase 2 Data For GLP-1 Agonist Aleniglipron In Obesity Today

December 08, 2025 — 02:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) announced that it will present topline results from its pivotal ACCESS clinical program evaluating Aleniglipron for the treatment of obesity on December 8, 2025.

ACCESS is a phase 2 program, which includes two studies - ACCESS and ACCESS II.

ACCESS is a Phase 2b randomized placebo-controlled, 36-week study that enrolled approximately 220 adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, evaluating doses up to 120 mg of Aleniglipron with a four-week titration schedule. An Open Label Extension of the ACCESS study is ongoing.

ACCESS II is a Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled study that enrolled approximately 80 adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, evaluating higher doses of aleniglipron (180 mg and 240 mg) with a four-week titration schedule. Following the initial 36-week evaluation, patients continue in the study to 44 weeks, which allows for collection of an additional eight weeks of double-blinded safety, tolerability, and efficacy data.

Aleniglipron is a once-daily oral small molecule selective GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed to provide a more convenient alternative to injectable GLP-1 therapies for obesity and overweight.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with a cash balance of $799.0 million, expected to fund operations and clinical milestones through at least 2027.

GPCR closed Friday's trading session at $34.56, up 5.21%, and rose a further 2.17% to $35.31 in overnight trading. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $13.22 and $40.29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.