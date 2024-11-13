Structure Therapeutics expects cash to fund operations through at least 2027

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $915.3 million on September 30, 2024. The Company expects its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund projected operations and key clinical milestones through at least 2027, including all GSBR-1290 studies for Phase 3 readiness but excluding Phase 3 registrational studies. “We are in a period of great momentum and execution at Structure Therapeutics (GPCR), having begun our next phase of development with GSBR-1290,” said Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Structure Therapeutics. “The ACCESS and ACCESS II studies are designed to generate a comprehensive data set that we believe will provide additional insights into the differentiated profile of GSBR-1290 as a potential best-in-class oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. We also plan to declare our first oral small molecule amylin development candidate later this quarter. We look forward to 2025 as a pivotal year for Structure.”

