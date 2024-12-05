News & Insights

Structural Monitoring Systems Secures $7.2 Million in Funding

December 05, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc has successfully raised approximately $7.2 million through a Security Purchase Plan and a placement to institutional investors, exceeding initial targets due to strong shareholder interest. This significant funding will enhance the company’s financial stability and support product development, manufacturing expansion, and business growth, particularly in avionics and CVM technology. The company’s recent internal restructuring is also expected to yield substantial operational savings.

