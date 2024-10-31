News & Insights

Structural Monitoring Systems Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX: SMN) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant capital raising announcement. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. This move has sparked interest among investors keen on the company’s next financial steps.

