Structural Monitoring Systems Explores Strategic Plans in Investor Webinar

November 05, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX: SMN) is set to engage investors in a webinar on November 7, 2024, where Executive Chairman & CEO Ross Love will discuss the company’s recent $5 million share placement and upcoming strategic plans. This event offers investors a chance to gain insights into SMS’s future operations and participate in a Q&A session.

