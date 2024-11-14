Structural Monitoring Systems Director Increases Stock Holding

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems has announced a change in the indirect ownership interests of Director Sam Michael Wright, with an acquisition of 75,000 Chess Depositary Interests valued at $35,625. This purchase brings his total holdings to 1,998,797 CDI’s, reflecting strategic positioning in the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.