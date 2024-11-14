News & Insights

Structural Monitoring Systems Director Increases Stock Holding

November 14, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems has announced a change in the indirect ownership interests of Director Sam Michael Wright, with an acquisition of 75,000 Chess Depositary Interests valued at $35,625. This purchase brings his total holdings to 1,998,797 CDI’s, reflecting strategic positioning in the company’s stock.

