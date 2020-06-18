STRT vs. DAN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Strattec Security (STRT) and Dana (DAN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Strattec Security has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Dana has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that STRT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

STRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 24.01, while DAN has a forward P/E of 28.68. We also note that STRT has a PEG ratio of 1.60. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DAN currently has a PEG ratio of 5.28.

Another notable valuation metric for STRT is its P/B ratio of 0.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DAN has a P/B of 0.93.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to STRT's Value grade of A and DAN's Value grade of C.

STRT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DAN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that STRT is the superior option right now.

