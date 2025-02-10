$STRT stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STRT stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,287,779 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STRT:
$STRT Insider Trading Activity
$STRT insiders have traded $STRT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $63,410.
- RICHARD P MESSINA (VP & Chief Technical Officer) sold 1,270 shares for an estimated $49,250
- AL-WALEED H. HAMDAN (VP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 79 shares for an estimated $3,120
$STRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $STRT stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 153,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,555,562
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 79,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,292,209
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 27,055 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,154,166
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 21,376 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $880,691
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 16,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $686,639
- ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC removed 16,468 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $702,524
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 12,138 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $517,807
