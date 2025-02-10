$STRT stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STRT stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,287,779 of trading volume.

$STRT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STRT:

$STRT insiders have traded $STRT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTORS, INC. ET AL GAMCO has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $63,410 .

. RICHARD P MESSINA (VP & Chief Technical Officer) sold 1,270 shares for an estimated $49,250

AL-WALEED H. HAMDAN (VP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 79 shares for an estimated $3,120

$STRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $STRT stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

