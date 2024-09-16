STRT or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Strattec Security (STRT) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Strattec Security is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that STRT has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

STRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.01, while RACE has a forward P/E of 53.87. We also note that STRT has a PEG ratio of 1.90. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.95.

Another notable valuation metric for STRT is its P/B ratio of 0.68. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RACE has a P/B of 31.61.

These metrics, and several others, help STRT earn a Value grade of A, while RACE has been given a Value grade of C.

STRT sticks out from RACE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that STRT is the better option right now.

