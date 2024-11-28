StrongPoint Secures Major Deal with Baltic Retailer Rimi

StrongPoint ASA (DE:PGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

StrongPoint has secured a significant order worth EUR 2.3 million from Rimi, a leading Baltic grocery retailer, to supply and install its Self-Checkout solutions. This expansion reflects Rimi’s continued investment in enhancing customer experience with advanced cash-handling capabilities. With its focus on innovation, StrongPoint aims to transition more markets to next-generation self-checkout technology.

For further insights into DE:PGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.