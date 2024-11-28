News & Insights

StrongPoint Secures Major Deal with Baltic Retailer Rimi

November 28, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

StrongPoint ASA (DE:PGT) has released an update.

StrongPoint has secured a significant order worth EUR 2.3 million from Rimi, a leading Baltic grocery retailer, to supply and install its Self-Checkout solutions. This expansion reflects Rimi’s continued investment in enhancing customer experience with advanced cash-handling capabilities. With its focus on innovation, StrongPoint aims to transition more markets to next-generation self-checkout technology.

