StrongPoint Secures Major Deal with Baltic Retailer Rimi

StrongPoint ASA (DE:PGT) has released an update.
StrongPoint has secured a significant order worth EUR 2.3 million from Rimi, a leading Baltic grocery retailer, to supply and install its Self-Checkout solutions. This expansion reflects Rimi’s continued investment in enhancing customer experience with advanced cash-handling capabilities. With its focus on innovation, StrongPoint aims to transition more markets to next-generation self-checkout technology.
