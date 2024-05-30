News & Insights

StrongPoint ASA Expands Partnership with Alphamega

May 30, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

StrongPoint ASA (DE:PGT) has released an update.

StrongPoint ASA has secured a contract worth 37 MNOK with Cyprus’s leading grocery retailer Alphamega to equip all its stores with Electronic Shelf Labels over the next two years. This deal follows Alphamega’s integration of three other StrongPoint e-commerce management solutions, reinforcing their growing partnership. CEO Jacob Tveraabak highlights the importance of StrongPoint’s broad solution portfolio in supporting Alphamega’s business expansion needs.

