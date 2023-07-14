Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Soars 10.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.37. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 107.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge in Stronghold Digital Mining's price can be attributed to the significant growth and increasing value of cryptocurrencies. As the digital asset market continues to expand and gain popularity, it has positively influenced the performance of SDIG and attracted investors to the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -323.3%. Revenues are expected to be $22.2 million, down 23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SDIG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT), finished the last trading session 19.1% higher at $1.93. BKKT has returned 13.3% over the past month.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

