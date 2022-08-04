World Markets

Stronger freight rates lift Euronav's quarterly earnings

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NADEN

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav EUAV.BR on Thursday reported a sharp rise in its quarterly earnings, citing a substantial improvement in freight markets.

The group's proportionate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $74.9 million in the second quarter, up from $22.6 million a year earlier.

Its net loss for the period narrowed to $4.9 million, against a loss of $89.7 million last year.

