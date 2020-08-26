Stronger Dollar Brings Few Interesting Trading Occasions!
Dollar Index escapes from the pennant and aims higher
EUR/USD still with negative sentiment after the false breakout above 1.19.
GBP/USD sellers defend the 1.319 resistance again.
USD/CAD inside of the rectangle waiting for the breakout.
USD/JPY settles above 106.
Brent Oil is about to test the 45.35 as a closest support.
Gold breaks 1915 USD/oz.
DAX ignores the head and shoulders pattern and goes lower.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- US Stock Market Overview – Stock Rise Led by Nasdaq; Big Cap Tech Continues to Lead
- Litecoin, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 27th, 2020
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue Relentless Drive Higher
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.