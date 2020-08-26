Stronger Dollar Brings Few Interesting Trading Occasions!

Dollar Index escapes from the pennant and aims higher

EUR/USD still with negative sentiment after the false breakout above 1.19.

GBP/USD sellers defend the 1.319 resistance again.

USD/CAD inside of the rectangle waiting for the breakout.

USD/JPY settles above 106.

Brent Oil is about to test the 45.35 as a closest support.

Gold breaks 1915 USD/oz.

DAX ignores the head and shoulders pattern and goes lower.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.