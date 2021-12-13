Stronger Czech rate hike still needed in inflation fight, Mora says

By Robert Muller

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank still needs to raise interest rates more significantly at its December meeting as it battles high inflation, Vice-Governor Marek Mora said on Monday, adding he would likely consider a 50 or 75 basis point increase.

Mora said in an interview the latest inflation developments meant the central bank could not wait for too long with another more pronounced move.

"The inflation development is a factor for not waiting too long, and we will have to do something a little more significant in December," Mora told Reuters.

"I have the feeling I will choose between (an increase of) 50 to 75 basis points."

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in central European rate tightening in recent months. The region's policymakers are facing surging inflation fuelled by external factors like supply chain disruption and higher energy costs along with tight domestic labour markets and rising wages.

The Czech bank raised its main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 125 basis points in November to 2.75%, the strongest hike in 24 years. It meets next on Dec. 22.

Markets scaled back rate hike expectations at the end of November after Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters the bank could moderate its tightening path and possibly even consider a pause this month.

But rising inflation is helping push up expectations again, with markets seeing chances of a 50 basis point hike.

Rusnok told daily Mlada Fronta Dnes on Saturday a debate over a standard 25 basis point hike or a 50 basis point rise could be expected.

Mora said the crown currency EURCZK=, which traded just off a three-week high on Monday, was weaker than central bank assumptions and was an inflationary risk.

The headline inflation rate rose to a fresh 13-year high of 6% in November and was seen increasing further in the coming months.

