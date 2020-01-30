Strongbridge Biopharma: A Big Opportunity For Cushing's Syndrome Patients And For Investors

By Illumination Capital:

With the dust settling from the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in mid-January, a name that is rising above the noise is Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP), a stock that is not yet pricing in an opportunity to solve a major unmet medical need and create significant shareholder value. While this rare disease-focused company is successfully marketing its first commercial product, Keveyis, a treatment for primary periodic paralysis, or PPP associated with hyper- and hypokalemia, SBBP's late-stage pipeline candidate, Recorlev™, is the centerpiece of the story. Recorlev has potential to transform the company into a billion-dollar biotech, if the drug is successful.

Recorlev is expected to complete Phase 3 development later this year for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome, "CS", a disorder characterized by excessive cortisol levels in the body. The stress hormone, cortisol, is a steroid that helps regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions to promote health and well-being. It is made in the adrenal gland and controlled by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland in the brain, and tumors of these organs can lead to hypersecretion of cortisol causing Cushing's Syndrome. Symptoms include high blood pressure, fat and skin changes, mood swings, osteoporosis, and diabetes among other health issues, which can be debilitating.

Current treatments for CS are inadequate for many patients, with the majority of pharmaceutically-treated patients on ketoconazole, an anti-fungal drug that is prescribed off-label to reduce cortisol levels. Ketoconazole is known to have safety and tolerability issues, including liver toxicity, heart rhythm disturbances (QTc prolongation), and many drug-drug interactions. The other two major CS treatments, mifepristone (Korlym®) and pasireotide injection (Signifor®) also have toxicity, tolerability, and efficacy issues.

Biopharma company, Corcept (CORT), demonstrated the high medical need for a new CS treatment when it launched its Korlym product indicated to control hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adults with endogenous Cushing's Syndrome and Type 2 diabetes. Note Korlym's revenue ramp in the table below from ~$50 million in sales in 2015 to an estimated $300 million in 2019 when doctors began using the drug to treat CS broadly, despite Korlym's narrower label indication.

Korlym's launch re-acceleration in 2017 fueled by broader CS adoption

Because Korlym is a cortisol receptor antagonist, it does not treat the underlying cause of CS, which is the excessive production of the hormone. Recorlev is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor and therefore blocks the production of cortisol, treating the disease at its root cause. Note that Recorlev is a stereoisomer of ketoconazole and is expected to be safer, more tolerable, and more effective than ketoconazole itself - the current market leading treatment by prescription volume.

With potential to obtain FDA approval for the CS indication, Recorlev is seen as a therapy that can pick up significant share from both ketoconazole and Korlym, once approved, and can continue to grow the CS treatment market. As a result, analysts estimate peak Recorlev sales in the $300-$500 million range, which is well-supported by Korlym's example in the CS market. We note that CORT, the company selling Korlym, has a market cap of approximately $1.5 billion.

Assuming Recorlev successfully completes its second pivotal trial (Phase 3 LOGICS study results expected in 2Q or 3Q this year), a 3-4x revenue multiple on peak sales estimates is not unreasonable, hence a 12-month valuation estimate near the $1 billion range for SBBP, or 8-10x upside potential from today's valuation. Analyst price targets provide a check on our valuation estimate, with the Consensus calling for $8 per share on average for SBBP in front of Phase 3 results, which equates to approximately $440 million in equity value. Note that the highest price target on the Street is $18 per share, which equates to approximately $990 million in equity value, more in line with our valuation assessment.

With SBBP's marketed product, Keveyis, expected to achieve $26-$27 million in sales this year per company guidance, $78 million in cash at the end of 2019, no debt, and an additional product in the pipeline (veldoreotide for acromegaly), one could estimate that there is little to no value being ascribed to the Recorlev opportunity, hence the recent investor interest in owning SBBP into the Phase 3 clinical trial results later this year. Given the company's solid cash position, base business, and pipeline, we believe the opportunity in SBBP is skewed to the upside from current levels.

Despite a number of approved treatments for CS, patients remain uncontrolled and in need of better treatment options. As such, the majority of pharmacologically-treated patients are on medications used off label or not exactly as intended such as the anti-fungal agent ketoconazole and Corcept's Korlym product.

Strongbridge estimates that there are roughly 21,000 diagnosed CS patients in the U.S. who do not have malignant disease (cancerous tumors), and of this group, 80% elect to have surgery to remove their benign tumors to treat their condition. The 20% of non-surgical CS patients go on to receive pharmacologic therapy, as do a similar number of patients whose surgery did not resolve their symptoms. This results an in estimated ~8,000 adult non-malignant patients in the U.S. who are being treated pharmacologically for their condition. Of those, Strongbridge estimates that about 3,200 patients remain uncontrolled for their disease.

Approximately two-thirds of those patients are being treated with off-label generic drugs, such as ketoconazole, and approximately 1,000 patients are taking branded drugs such as Korlym and Signifor®, which cost in the range of $175,000 to $500,000 per patient per year (price varies based on patient dosing). Because of the high medical need, lack of truly safe and effective FDA-approved alternatives, and high pricing for branded drugs in the segment, Corcept's Korlym is on track to do $300 million+ in sales in 2020 (imputed pricing of about $350,000 per patient per year). As a result, the potential market for SPPB's Recorlev is well-established with orphan drug pricing for new branded therapies.

Ketoconazole is the most widely used drug treatment for CS, but has known safety and tolerability issues, the most concerning of which is liver toxicity. Despite its risks and that ketoconazole has never been approved for CS, physicians still use it more than any other therapy in this indication, driven by the drug's favorable effects on symptoms. Recorlev (levoketoconazole) has potential to be a better version of its parent compound, ketoconazole, and once approved, physicians are likely to switch patients from ketoconozale to Recorlev. Based on annual pricing of $350,000 per patient and approximately 2,000 ketoconazole-treated patients in the U.S., the potential market for Recorlev calculates to an estimated $700 million per year (pricing based on Korlym estimated price). This does not include factoring in switching from Korlym and other therapies, in addition to more patients potentially electing drug therapy over surgery as first line treatment with a new approved therapy expected to become available.

Recorlev is the "left-handed" Stereoisomer (enantiomer) of ketoconazole

Strong proof of safety and efficacy from prior Phase 3 trial

Recorlev is currently completing its second Phase 3 trial (known as the LOGICS trial), which is pivotal for FDA review and potential approval of the drug. The LOGICS trial has a high probability of reading out positively based on the safety and efficacy results demonstrated in the SONICS trial, an open-label Phase 3 study conducted by Strongbridge, with initial top-line data announced in 2018. Results of the SONICS trial demonstrated Recorlev's ability to normalize patient's mean urinary free cortisol (UFC) levels after 6 months of treatment with no dose increase. In the study, 30% of patients achieved this goal (38% with dose adjustments in 6 months), meeting SONICS' primary efficacy endpoint (p<0.025) with key secondary endpoints met as well such as improvements in fasting blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C levels, cardiovascular risk, cholesterol levels, body weight and body mass (p<0.0001 for each).

In the initial reported results, minimal elevation of liver enzymes were observed in the study with 3.2% of patients experiencing ALT enzyme elevations of >5x the upper limit of normal (ULN), which compares favorably to ketoconazole's reported rate of liver enzyme elevation >5x ULN in the literature of about 13-14%. Most importantly, no patients had bilirubin increases of >1.5x ULN or severe drug-induced liver injury, which are typical hallmarks of a true liver safety signal. Notably, ketoconazole must be monitored weekly for liver enzyme elevations per its updated FDA label for approved uses, and Recorlev has been able to be monitored as little as quarterly with good results in some of Strongbridge's clinical trials, due to the drug's less onerous safety profile.

A 6-month safety extension phase of the SONIC trial also demonstrated good long-term efficacy and safety for Recorlev, with no patients having ALT or AST enzyme elevations of >3x ULN. Additionally, the drug demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in mean UFC levels and improvements in key cardiovascular risk markers.

Notably, on the efficacy side, patients in the extension study achieving normalization in mean UFC with no dose increase rose to 41%, (up from 30% after the first 6 months of treatment), and 69% of patients in the extension phase had at least 50% improvement in mean UFC. CS patients typically need their drug therapy increased overtime due to a phenomenon known as "cortisol escape".

Bottom line, the key findings from the open-label SONICS trial demonstrated that Recorlev treatment resulted in statistically significant improvements in cortisol normailzation, with the ability to improve glucose control, cholesterol, weight control, and neurological symptoms in treated patients. The drug's safety and tolerability profile appears to be an improvement over ketoconazole. This provides important evidence that Recorlev is likely to be the preferred treatment for CS, once approved.

LOGICS trial well-designed with results expected in 2Q or 3Q 2020.

Recorlev's pivotal Phase 3 trial, LOGICS was designed and powered using the efficacy results from the SONIC trial. However, the study is a "Withdrawal" design intended to demonstrate the sustainable effects of Recorlev in patients with CS. Patients in the trial are first titrated to normalized cortisol levels with Recorlev and then maintained at normalized levels for 5 weeks (estimated 14-19 weeks in total for titration and maintenance phase for patients). After the 5 weeks of maintenance, patients then enter the randomized double-blinded phase to either stay on Recorlev treatment or receive placebo. The primary endpoint of the study is at least a 35% difference in cortisol change between those maintained on Recorlev vs. those on placebo. Patients whose cortisol levels rise extremely rapidly after randomization (anticipated to be mostly or all placebo patients) will receive rescue medicine as needed. Following the comparison phase, there will be a Restoration phase of the study in which all subjects will go back on Recorlev therapy. This difficult trial design, where placebo patients will be taken off of a drug that has stabilized their symptoms, has been the major reason that enrollment in the LOGICS trial has been extremely slow. Nevertheless, Strongbridge has certain insights from its prior Phase 3 clinical trial, and believes that it has designed and powered the LOGICS trial to show at least a 35% difference between treated patients and those that are withdrawn from treatment with Recorlev, based on information from the SONICS trial.

While conducting research on CORT in early 2019, we identified SBBP as a key competitor and began listening to, and conducting calls with key opinion leaders, or KOLs, for CS. Below are some of the expert comments from this due diligence.

Several endocrinologists stated they prefer not to use off-label drugs and expect to move Recorlev into first line treatment position for appropriate patients. From a medical-legal perspective, endocrinologists tend to be on the conservative side, and they believe the initial data demonstrate that Recorlev is safer than ketoconazole.

Additionally, experts are frustrated by the lack of approved treatments that are available for the broader population. Key desires are to have oral drugs that generate UFC normalization, are easy to monitor, demonstrate benefits on metabolic/CV parameters, have minimal safety issues (no Black-Box preferred) and have fewer drug-drug interactions. It appears that Recorlev can fit this profile.

The literature supports these views: In the September 18, 2019 Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology issue, authors conclude the following on the SONICS trial:

"The medical needs in Cushing's Syndrome are very high despite the availability of approved treatments. In this relatively large, prospective, international study, in which 28% of patients had no previous therapy, levoketoconazole [Recorlev] was effective for reducing and normalizing mUFC concentrations and biomarkers of cardiovascular risk, as well as improving clinical signs and quality of life in patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome. Since oral levoketoconazole was also generally well tolerated, and had risks that were manageable with appropriate monitoring, the drug has the potential to be an important therapeutic option for patients with Cushing's Syndrome".

In early 2018, Strongbridge had a positive outlook ahead and wide support from investors and sellside analysts. It appeared that Strongbridge had transformed into a commercial-stage company with a strong start from Keveyis, an upcoming launch with its Macrilen® product, and important clinical trial readouts for Recorlev expected within the next several quarters. The stock approached all-time highs near $9 in late March 2018.

However, after a string of setbacks and the recent resignation of President and CEO Matthew Pauls, the stock now sits over 60% below those levels today. What happened?

First, Keveyis ended up ramping slower than expected, zas the company had difficulties obtaining patients due to side effects that were observed in the drug's clinical trials. With Keveyis' outlook lower than anticipated and orphan drug exclusivity approaching expiration in August 2022, Strongbridge's value became increasingly tied to the company's ability to get Recorlev through Phase 3 and onto the market in a timely fashion.

Second, while Macrilen was eventually sold for $145 million plus royalties to Novo Nordisk (NVO) in a highly successful deal, Novo recently cut funding support for SBBP's 23-person neuroendocrine salesforce, the marketing and sales infrastructure that was expected to be in place for the eventual Recorlev launch. With no product for this salesforce to currently promote, SBBP has cut this infrastructure for now.

Third, and most importantly, Recorlev's timeline for the LOGICS pivotal trial enrollment, data readout, NDA submission, and subsequent drug launch have been continuously pushed back, which put the company's credibility in question.

These issues have shaken investor confidence, but also give rise to an opportunity for new investors. Despite all of these missteps, the prospects for Recorlev remain intact, however, the delays of the LOGICS trial remain a key overhang on the stock.

Given that the value of SBBP has suffered in the past with delays in enrollment for the Phase 3 LOGICS trial, news that the trial is fully enrolled could be a key catalyst to propel the shares higher. The company has recently stated that the LOGICS trial is 70% enrolled. However, we note the definition of enrollment differs in this trial vs. other trials, and the news is much more positive than the company indicates. We have learned that all patients required for completion of the LOGICS trial are now undergoing the titration and maintenance phase of the study, and that ENROLLMENT in this case, means that the patients have been RANDOMIZED to the blinded comparison portion of the trial (those that remain on Recorlev vs. those that go on placebo). With the company guiding for results from the LOGICS trial in either the second or third quarter of this year, it appears that "full enrollment" could be attained shortly, with the potential for an announcement by the company when this milestone is achieved.

We believe that establishment of full enrollment in the LOGICS trial is a key catalyst for SBBP as it should restore confidence in management given the previous missteps to enroll the trial as expected. Once full enrollment has been established, the randomized portion of the study is expected to take 8-9 weeks, and adding another 4 weeks for data analysis, we estimate that trial results could be announced sometime between the end of May at the earliest and the end of September at the latest. Importantly, a firm timeline from the point that enrollment is deemed complete (~13 weeks) could bring new investors and visibility to the story as it did with Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), when it finally announced in late September 2019 that it could complete enrollment by year-end for its narcolepsy treatment, FT218, in the REST-ON Phase 3 pivotal trial (chart below).

Outside of Recorlev, there are a couple of other assets or events that could provide further upside to the stock. One such catalyst is an update from management on lifecycle opportunities for Keveyis. As stated previously, management expects $26-27M in 2020 revenue from Keveyis, and the analyst Consensus calls for an additional $32M in 2021 and $36M in 2022. However, Keveyis' Orphan Drug Exclusivity is set to expire in late 2022, and analysts are modeling sales to drop off significantly due to generic competition at the end of that year. Some analysts have excluded the value of Keveyis from their sum-of-the-parts price targets. As a result, the ability of the company to extend exclusivity on Keveyis via new patents or new patent-protected formulation strategies could materially improve future revenue and cash flow estimates, and therefore impact the stock favorably. Management at Strongbridge has been vocal about this potential opportunity, noting on its third quarter 2019 earnings call that the company plans to provide an update in 1H 2020 on the Keveyis product lifecycle strategy. Such an update has potential to be well-received by analysts and investors.

Strongbridge also has an earlier-stage product candidate in veldoreotide, which offers further opportunity for value creation as it is not being ascribed value by the market. Veldoreotide is a next-gen somatostatin analog for the treatment of acromegaly and other potential indications. This drug candidate remains in the early stages of development, but notably, has had positive phase 2 results with an immediate-release "IR" injectable formulation. The company is working on additional formulations to improve veldoreotide's dosing profile, and has stated that it plans to provide an update on this program in 2020, which may result in business development activity.

After the resignation of the company's CEO in November 2019, Chairman of the Board, John Johnson has temporarily moved into the top decision-making role as Executive Chairman. Mr. Johnson has had a very successful career, most notably as CEO of ImClone Systems when that company was turned around and acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY) for $6.5 billion in 2008. While capable in his own right, Mr. Johnson and the Board remain focused on identifying a new CEO to realize the full value potential of the company. The current Strongbridge leadership team notes that the search will be rigorous with the potential to bring in a proven performer, preferably a top executive with orphan drug leadership experience. Meanwhile, the company continues to be led by an experienced Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer, and while the neuroendocrine sales effort has been discontinued for now, the sales leadership and medical infrastructure for this segment remains in place with Recorlev advancing through late-stage development. Assuming that a proven CEO is identified and announced at Strongbridge, we believe that this will be seen as an important validating event and may serve as a stock catalyst.

With shares that are significantly discounted relative to the Recorlev opportunity, and base assets underlying the business, SBBP appears to be a biotechnology company with a favorable risk-reward profile. The next catalyst is likely to be full Phase 3 enrollment for the LOGICS trial, indicating that there are multiple opportunities for value inflection in the stock this year. Importantly, Recorlev has potential to fill a high medical need as a safer and more effective therapy for patients that suffer from Cushing's Syndrome.

