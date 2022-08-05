Strong week for Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Over the last month the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 180%. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 89%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the last three years has been tough for Waitr Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Waitr Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Waitr Holdings saw its revenue grow by 9.0% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 24% per year is due to the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:WTRH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Waitr Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 75%. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 24% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Waitr Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Waitr Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

