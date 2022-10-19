Strong week for Toast (NYSE:TOST) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) share price has gained some 33% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 61% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

While the stock has risen 18% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Toast made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Toast grew its revenue by 86% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 61%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Toast shareholders are down 61% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 33% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Toast that you should be aware of before investing here.

