Strong week for Studio City International Holdings (NYSE:MSC) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

It's nice to see the Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) share price up 20% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 90% in the last three years. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$72m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Because Studio City International Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Studio City International Holdings' revenue dropped 82% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 24%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:MSC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Studio City International Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 78%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 15%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 24% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Studio City International Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

