Strong week for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 74% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

The recent uptick of 19% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Spire Global wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Spire Global saw its revenue grow by 37%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 74% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SPIR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While Spire Global shareholders are down 74% for the year, the market itself is up 9.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 55% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Spire Global has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We will like Spire Global better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

