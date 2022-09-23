Strong week for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

It is a pleasure to report that the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) is up 134% in the last quarter. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 89% in that time. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the stock has risen 127% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Spero Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Spero Therapeutics saw its revenue fall by 46%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 89% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:SPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Spero Therapeutics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 89%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 20%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Spero Therapeutics (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

