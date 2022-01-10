Strong week for SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

It's nice to see the SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) share price up 12% in a week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 73%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that SEACOR Marine Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, SEACOR Marine Holdings' revenue dropped 13% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. Having said that the 20% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SMHI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, SEACOR Marine Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 26%. This recent result is much better than the 20% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - SEACOR Marine Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

