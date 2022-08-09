Strong week for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This week we saw the SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) share price climb by 14%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

The recent uptick of 14% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

SAB Biotherapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

SAB Biotherapeutics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 16%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 88% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SABS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt SAB Biotherapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 88% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 38% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for SAB Biotherapeutics (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

