Strong week for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This week we saw the Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) share price climb by 19%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 62% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Research Frontiers isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Research Frontiers increased its revenue by 9.4%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 62% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:REFR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

This free interactive report on Research Frontiers' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Research Frontiers had a tough year, with a total loss of 62%, against a market gain of about 7.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Research Frontiers , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

