Strong week for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last week. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 48%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

While the stock has risen 14% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Newell Brands moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The revenue decline of 3.0% isn't too bad. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NWL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

We know that Newell Brands has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Newell Brands' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Newell Brands the TSR over the last 5 years was -36%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Newell Brands has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 4.6% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Newell Brands has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

